Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,718 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. DDFG Inc grew its stake in Tesla by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $230.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.63.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

