Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,860 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $230.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.27 and a 200 day moving average of $222.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

