Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,492 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $923.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.92 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $833.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,878 shares of company stock valued at $591,465,138. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.