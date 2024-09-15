Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.78 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 145,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $75.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

