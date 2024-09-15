Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.21 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

