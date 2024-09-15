Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New $18.43 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 251,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,979,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

