Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

