Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.46 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,709. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $179.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

