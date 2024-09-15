Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,993,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,069,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,542 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.76. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $97.11.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.