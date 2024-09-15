Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after buying an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $117,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.0 %

ZS stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -333.45 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

