Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$643.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.41. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.64.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8002232 EPS for the current year.

DBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

