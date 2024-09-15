Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$643.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.41. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.64.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8002232 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Doman Building Materials Group
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.