Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. CJS Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $159,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,448.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $445,116. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

