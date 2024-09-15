Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Stock Performance
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 141,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,622. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.
About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.