Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Stock Performance

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 141,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,622. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

