Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DGWPF remained flat at $46.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
