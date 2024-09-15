Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DGWPF remained flat at $46.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

