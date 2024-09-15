Dymension 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.41 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Dymension has a total market cap of $285.32 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,033,292,522 coins and its circulating supply is 203,049,537 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,033,248,427 with 202,939,554 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.48979171 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $9,218,636.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.