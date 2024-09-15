Dymension (DYM) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Dymension (DYM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Dymension has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $299.96 million and $8.31 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00257239 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,033,268,279 coins and its circulating supply is 202,990,528 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,033,248,427 with 202,939,554 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.48979171 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $9,218,636.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

