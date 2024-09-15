EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSVO. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BSVO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 132,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

