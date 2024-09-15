Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 533,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,016,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter worth $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 646.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $754.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 76.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.14%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

