Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $305.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.66. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.18.

Get Our Latest Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.