Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

