Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,709.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 253,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,082,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

