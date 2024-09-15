Eight Capital Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$16.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.60.

TSE:K opened at C$13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.29. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.9896296 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

