Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.24.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $257,185.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,480.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,070 shares of company stock worth $36,234,852 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after buying an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $102,169,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $92,847,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 32,630.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after acquiring an additional 613,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

