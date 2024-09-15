Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,526,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,950,000 after buying an additional 380,991 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after buying an additional 1,240,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,812,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,607,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

EGO stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

