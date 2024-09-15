Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 62,076 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 62,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. APi Group accounts for about 0.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,605,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

APi Group Stock Up 1.3 %

APG opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,071,309.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,292,140 shares of company stock valued at $86,113,640. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

