Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 169,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,000. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

