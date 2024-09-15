Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after buying an additional 3,521,520 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after buying an additional 2,067,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.69 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

