Element Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $490.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $440.62 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

