Element Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Element Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.63.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $769.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $868.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.11. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

