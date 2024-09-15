Element Capital Management LLC Sells 2,285 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.03.

NYSE SNOW opened at $113.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,045.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,045.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,865,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,262 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,261. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

