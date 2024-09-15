Element Capital Management LLC Takes $10.13 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,134,000. Ares Management comprises 0.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.42.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.5 %

ARES stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.60. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 779,315 shares of company stock valued at $109,487,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

