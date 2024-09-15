Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $389.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

