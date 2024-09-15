Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

