Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

