Empire (TSE:EMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of C$8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion.

Empire Price Performance

Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.