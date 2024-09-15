Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,630,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 70,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ENB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,553. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

