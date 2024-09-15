Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,932,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,439,000 after purchasing an additional 226,724 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

