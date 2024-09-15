ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on E. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $30.93 on Friday. ENI has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $218,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

