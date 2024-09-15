Entain’s (ENT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.91) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.95).

Entain stock opened at GBX 734.60 ($9.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96. The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 628.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 709.99. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 498.50 ($6.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,167.50 ($15.27).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. Entain’s payout ratio is -2,968.75%.

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler purchased 555,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £3,220,931.40 ($4,212,019.62). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

