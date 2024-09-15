Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 90,945 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Lowe’s Companies worth $356,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,100 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $255.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

