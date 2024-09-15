Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733,648 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.74% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $346,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $123.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

