Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $330,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $591.33 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $601.30. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $562.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.02.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

