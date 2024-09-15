Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $289.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $289,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $569.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $564.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.