Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Fiserv worth $276,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $174.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $175.48.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

