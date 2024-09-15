Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,319 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.60% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $244,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

