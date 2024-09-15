Equals Group plc (EQLS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on October 25th

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Equals Group Stock Performance
LON:EQLS opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £216.81 million, a PE ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 1.36. Equals Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95.02 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.77).
Equals Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equals Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.