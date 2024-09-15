Equals Group plc (EQLS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on October 25th

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Equals Group Stock Performance

LON:EQLS opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £216.81 million, a PE ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 1.36. Equals Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95.02 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.77).

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

