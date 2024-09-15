Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Raised by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Equinix worth $144,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $187,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $871.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $811.47 and a 200-day moving average of $793.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.71.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,689.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

