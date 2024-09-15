EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EUDA Health Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EUDAW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. EUDA Health has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

