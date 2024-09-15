Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Short Interest Update

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:MNTN opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

