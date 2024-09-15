Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $38.94 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 11.7% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.82 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

